CINCINNATI (AP) — A pretrial hearing is set with jury selection to begin next week for the murder trial of a white former police officer charged with killing an unarmed black man during a traffic stop.
Hamilton County Commons Pleas Court Judge Megan Shanahan plans to discuss jury procedures and other pretrial matters Friday with prosecution and defense attorneys. Twenty-six-year-old fired University of Cincinnati police officer Ray Tensing has pleaded not guilty to charges of murder and voluntary manslaughter in the 2015 shooting of 43-year-old Sam DuBose.
Jury selection begins Oct. 25, with courtroom questioning of prospective jurors set for Oct. 31.
Tensing is free on $1 million bond. He was in court for an Oct. 14 hearing, but isn’t expected to be there Friday.
Most Read Stories
- 2,000 Seattle teachers wear ‘Black Lives Matter’ shirts to class VIEW
- Woman charged after wild brawl leads captain to turn Bremerton ferry around
- Gas explosion rocks Portland shopping district, injuring 8 VIEW
- Seahawks Richard Sherman thinks NFL intentionally edited highlight video of Atlanta's final play WATCH
- Dear D.C., you can’t call yourself ‘State of Washington.’ That’s our name.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.