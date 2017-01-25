A movement to thank President Donald Trump on Twitter for the actions he's taken during his first week in the Oval Office hasn't worked out quite as originally planned. Several Twitter users urged Trump supporters to use #ThankYouTrump in tweets praising the Republican on Tuesday night.

A movement to thank President Donald Trump on Twitter for the action he has taken during his first week in the Oval Office hasn’t worked out quite as originally planned.

Several Twitter users urged Trump supporters to use #ThankYouTrump in tweets praising the Republican on Tuesday night. The hashtag became a trending topic with tweets thanking Trump for various actions, including putting support behind a pair of pipeline projects.

But #ThankYouTrump was soon co-opted by the president’s detractors to sarcastically thank him for a range of actions, including his refusal to release his tax returns.

The phrase was still topping Twitter’s trending list as of Wednesday morning, with Trump’s supporters and critics using it to comment on the president.