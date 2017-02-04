BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Scores of individually wrapped heroin packets seized during a Florida drug bust featured a certain famous likeness: that of President Donald Trump.
The Tampa Bay Times reports (http://bit.ly/2l5n4wW) law enforcement officers seized the drugs Jan. 27 in Hernando County.
Packets were stamped with not only Trump’s image and name; others bore the names or likenesses of notorious Mexican drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman and Colombian cocaine kingpin Pablo Escobar.
Authorities couldn’t explain the purpose of the markings. The drug bust netted a total of about 5,550 heroin doses.
Most Read Stories
- Judge in Seattle halts Trump’s immigration order nationwide; White House vows fight WATCH
- Veterans at Starbucks respond to call for boycott over hiring refugees
- Bremerton councilwoman arrested at D.C. hearing for Trump's AG pick Jeff Sessions
- Should California, Oregon and Washington join Canada? #Calexit talk envelops West Coast
- APNewsBreak: Deal allows Yellowstone bison slaughter
Police arrested 46-year-old Kelvin Scott Johnson on suspicion of heroin trafficking and other charges. He is being held on $75,000 bail.
Authorities say Johnson came to their attention in May 2016, after the U.S. Postal Service intercepted a package containing heroin.
___
Information from: Tampa Bay Times (St. Petersburg, Fla.), http://www.tampabay.com.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.