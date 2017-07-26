TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani says his country will respond if U.S. legislation imposing sanctions on people involved in Iran’s ballistic missile program becomes law.
The House of Representatives passed the bill on Tuesday and it now goes to the Senate.
Without giving details, Rouhani said in a Wednesday cabinet meeting that Iran will “take any action that is necessary for the country’s expedience and interests.” State TV broadcast his remarks.
He added that Iran will improve its “defensive means without attention to others.”
Most Read Stories
- Foreign buyers drop off as Seattle housing market hits hottest tempo since 2006 bubble
- What drivers can and cannot do under Washington state's new distracted-driving law
- ‘A painful and frustrating experience’: Horizon Air scheduling havoc will continue into the fall
- Seattle police after organizer cancels popular Magnuson Park movie nights: ‘The park is safe’
- Dining on roadkill: Washington residents gather 1,600 deer, elk in law's first year VIEW
The U.S. legislation imposes mandatory penalties on people involved in Iran’s ballistic missile program and anyone who does business with them. The measure would also apply terrorism sanctions to the Revolutionary Guards and enforce an arms embargo.