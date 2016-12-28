HONOLULU (AP) — 8:05 a.m.
President Barack Obama has started the twelfth day of his holiday vacation in Hawaii with a workout at a gym at Marine Corps Base Hawaii near his rental home in Kailua.
It was raining as his motorcade entered the base Wednesday then the sun peeked out and a rainbow arched over the base.
The temperature was around 73 degrees.
