MIAMI (AP) — Immigration officials say a pregnant woman they detained and handcuffed had to be rushed to a central Florida hospital in pain shortly after being taken into custody.
A Thursday statement by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations said Ana Isabel Reyes Ramos was detained Tuesday for using false documents in a visa application.
The statement says agents placed the handcuffs in front of her “for her comfort,” adding that anyone being transported in agency vehicles must be handcuffed.
On the way to the Homeland Security office, Reyes began to feel ill and was taken instead to a local hospital in Stuart, north of West Palm Beach. After she was discharged, she was processed by immigration authorities and let go with a notice to appear in court.
Reyes couldn’t be reached for comment.
