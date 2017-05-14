New York City’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority plans to start handing out “Baby on Board” buttons to pregnant riders to help them get a seat.

It is a common problem for pregnant women riding the subway in New York City: Passengers do not always stand and offer their seat.

Now, they will have less of an excuse.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) plans to start handing out “Baby on Board” buttons to pregnant riders to help them get a seat.

The yellow and blue buttons, complete with an official MTA logo, are the latest part of the agency’s campaign to encourage New Yorkers to be polite to the riders crammed next to them on the train. It follows the popular crusade to eliminate “manspreading” — the practice of spreading one’s legs across multiple seats, which has raised the ire of female riders.

Riders can order a free button online, and it should arrive in about three weeks, officials said. A separate button that says “Please Offer Me a Seat” is also available for older people and riders with disabilities.

“Pregnant riders, seniors and those with disabilities often need seats more than others, but their condition may not always be visible,” Veronique Hakim, the authority’s interim executive director, said in a statement. “We hope this campaign will help their fellow riders to be more willing to offer them a seat without having to ask a personal question first.”

The idea came from London, where the subway has had a similar program for pregnant riders since 2005. Officials at the authority believe that New York’s program is the first such campaign in the United States.

The Duchess of Cambridge, the former Kate Middleton, drew attention to the “Baby on Board” buttons when she wore one in 2013 on the Tube, as London’s subway is known. About 130,000 buttons are handed out on the London transit system every year, officials said.

The campaign has not always gone smoothly in London. Some mothers-to-be report that they are still ignored. One woman was humiliated, she said, when a man asked her to prove she was pregnant.

In New York, the buttons will be available as part of a pilot program from Mother’s Day through Labor Day. The authority says the campaign will be “self-enforced” and not linked to any penalties. A doctor’s note is not required.

With the ubiquity of smartphones and the expansion of Wi-Fi throughout the subway, some riders might be so consumed with their gadgets that they do not notice a pregnant woman standing nearby. Some riders are also hesitant to offer their seat if they are not certain that a rider is pregnant, for fear of offending someone.

For the weary pregnant rider, the situation has offered a vexing choice: Do you explain your situation and ask for a seat, possibly eliciting a backlash, or wait it out until you get to your stop? The button makes it clear that a rider is, in fact, pregnant and would like to sit down — assuming, of course, that the rider is being honest. And now she has the clout of the MTA behind her.

One pregnant woman in New York had grown so frustrated by men not offering her a seat on the subway that she carried a trophy in case it actually happened. Recently, a man got up for her, and she handed him the trophy. It read “#1 DECENT DUDE.”