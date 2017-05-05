A blast of grass-roots energy against the Republican bill has been generated by a single clause, which Democrats have vowed to make a campaign issue.

From the moment the Republican-controlled House approved a plan to overhaul the health-care system, an onslaught of opposition to the bill has been focused on a single, compact term: pre-existing conditions.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee began running digital ads warning that the legislation would leave “no more protections” for people with a history of illness or injury. Pointing to the power that states could have to set the terms for insurers under the Republican bill, Democratic leaders said they would make pre-existing conditions an issue in every gubernatorial and state legislative race in the country.

Groups on the left posted graphics online listing pre-existing conditions that could, in theory, threaten health coverage, with some shared hundreds of thousands or millions of times. In one exaggerated claim circulating widely on social media Friday, a post from a group called The People for Bernie Sanders listed nearly 100 conditions, from AIDS to ulcers, and said that for anyone who had them, Republicans had voted “to end your health care.”

The blast of opposition to the bill had all been generated by one measure that would allow states to seek federal waivers to ignore certain mandates in the Affordable Care Act, including the one blocking insurance companies from charging people more because of pre-existing conditions.

Opponents of the bill have depicted its potential impact in nightmarish and sometimes overstated terms, suggesting it would completely void protections for sick people. In reality, insurers would not be able to deny people coverage altogether, and states seeking waivers would have to show they had alternative programs to aid the people most at risk. People could be charged based on their health status only if they bought coverage through the individual market and had experienced a gap in coverage.

But many of the Democrats’ warnings are not far off the mark: Prices could indeed prove prohibitive.

The political potency of these attacks is undeniable. Where the Affordable Care Act draws an iron rule governing coverage for people with pre-existing conditions, the Republican plan would create an opening for state-level programs that would likely offer far thinner protections for the roughly 8 percent of Americans who rely on the individual market for coverage.

A variety of health-advocacy groups, including the American Lung Association and the American Cancer Society, reviewed the legislation and concluded it would weaken protections for people with continuing medical issues.

It is far from certain that the House-approved, White House-backed legislation will become law in anything resembling its current form. Even if it did, it is unclear that states would actually seek to waive the most popular regulations protecting sick people.

Joseph Antos, a health economist at the conservative American Enterprise Institute, said it was “very questionable” that any state would seek such a waiver.

The Kaiser Family Foundation, a nonpartisan research group, has estimated that 27 percent of Americans younger than 65 have health conditions that would likely leave them uninsurable if they applied for individual market coverage under the system that existed before the Affordable Care Act.