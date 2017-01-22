BOSTON (AP) — A man has been arrested and charged with setting off an early-morning fire alarm at a Boston hotel that roused the visiting Pittsburgh Steelers ahead of their playoff with the New England Patriots.
Massachusetts State Police spokesman Dave Procopio says Pittsburgh’s team was staying at the Logan Airport Hilton hotel when a fire alarm went off at about 3:40 a.m. Sunday. Procopio says evidence suggests the pulled alarm was meant as a prank against the Steelers.
Twenty-five-year-old East Boston resident Dennis Harrison has been arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace and pulling a false alarm. Police say they found him walking on the hotel property. He’s been released on $100 bail.
The Steelers are scheduled to play the Patriots on Sunday night in the AFC Championship Game.
Most Read Stories
- Man shot at UW no racist, friends insist, despite shooter’s claim
- Live updates: Women's marches in Seattle, D.C. on day after President Trump inauguration WATCH
- Man shot during protests of Breitbart editor Milo Yiannopoulos' speech at UW; suspect arrested WATCH
- Crowd comparison: Inauguration Friday and women's march Saturday
- Live updates from Inauguration Day: 1 injured in shooting at demonstration at UW WATCH
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.