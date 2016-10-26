MIAMI (AP) — Hurricane Seymour is moving across the Pacific far from Mexico’s coast as a powerful Category 4 storm.

The hurricane’s maximum sustained winds early Wednesday are near 150 mph (241 kph). But the U.S. National Hurricane Center says rapid weakening is expected to begin later in the day and continue through Thursday night.

Seymour is centered about 740 miles (1,191 kilometers) southwest of the southern tip of Mexico’s Baja California peninsula and is moving west-northwest near 14 mph (22 kph).

The hurricane is not currently a threat to any land.