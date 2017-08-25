BOSTON — The ex-husband of the woman who won the $758.7 million Powerball prize was killed last year in a hit-and-run.
MassLive.com reports that court records show Mavis and William Wanczyk had divorced in 2012.
William Wanczyk was killed in November when he was sitting at a bus shelter in Amherst, Massachusetts, and a pickup truck plowed into it, killing him.
He was 55 years old, living in nearby Northampton. He had served as a Northampton firefighter from 1986 to 1989 before being injured on the job.
A 20-year-old man was arrested several months later and charged with manslaughter, motor vehicle homicide, drunken driving and other charges. He has pleaded not guilty.
Mavis Wanczyk’s prize was the biggest undivided lottery jackpot in U.S. history.