Nation & World Powerball officials say single winning ticket sold in Massachusetts, claims $758.7 million jackpot Originally published August 23, 2017 at 10:08 pm Share story By The Associated Press The Associated Press DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Powerball officials say single winning ticket sold in Massachusetts, claims $758.7 million jackpot. The Associated Press Next StoryRepublican Party leaders court CEOs at Boeing, elsewhere Previous StoryMajor Australian TV network Nine posts $160 million loss