TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey Transit train with about 1,200 passengers aboard has made it to New York’s Penn Station after being stuck in a Hudson River tunnel between New York and New Jersey for nearly three hours.
Authorities say the train became disabled around 3:25 p.m. Friday due to an Amtrak overhead power problem.
A New Jersey Transit spokeswoman says the train finally reached Penn Station just before 6 p.m.
The loss of power caused delays of an hour or more on both Amtrak and New Jersey Transit.
Most Read Stories
- No-kids wife can make herself scarce around hubby’s nephews, niece | Dear Carolyn
- Will the last middle-class person leaving Seattle turn out the lights? | FYI Guy
- Skier killed in Snoqualmie Pass avalanche remembered as ‘true educator’
- Seattle neglected to collect $3.4M payment for affordable housing as two skyscrapers were built
- Report: Seahawks would trade Marshawn Lynch to Raiders if he gets a new deal in Oakland
Amtrak is assessing the extent of the damage.
A passenger from the disabled train became belligerent and sparked a stampede among passengers leaving the overcrowded station.
Police said reports that shots were fired at the station are not true.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.