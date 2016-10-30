CINCINNATI (AP) — Courtroom questioning of potential jurors is set to begin in the murder trial of a white former police officer charged with killing an unarmed black man during a traffic stop.
Ray Tensing’s attorney has said the since-fired police officer feared for his life.
The 26-year-old Tensing has pleaded not guilty to charges of murder and voluntary manslaughter in the shooting of 43-year-old Sam DuBose near the University of Cincinnati last year.
Potential jurors filled out a nearly 200-question form asking what they’ve heard about the case and about their own dealings with police and courts.
The case has drawn widespread attention to the treatment of black people by police.
