WASHINGTON (AP) — After a pot giveaway that led to eight arrests, marijuana legalization supporters are returning to the U.S. Capitol — and this time they plan to light up.
Activists say they expect to be arrested during Monday’s “smoke-in” outside the Capitol.
The arrests during Thursday’s pot giveaway were unexpected because it’s legal to possess small amounts of pot and give it away for free in the District of Columbia. The demonstration was held on city land in an attempt to comply with the law. Prosecutors later filed charges against only two of those who were arrested.
Smoking pot in public remains illegal everywhere in Washington. Activists plan to gather outside the Capitol at noon and light up at 4:20 p.m., a time that holds significance for pot enthusiasts.
