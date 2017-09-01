YREKA, Calif. (AP) — Federal officials have charged a brother and sister with offering a California sheriff $1 million to turn a blind eye to their marijuana growing operations.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Sacramento says Chi Meng Yang and Gaosheng Laitinen offered Siskiyou County Sheriff Jon Lopey the money earlier this year in exchange for protection from raids.
Lopey tells the Record Searchlight (http://bit.ly/2vNjbB0 ) he contacted federal authorities after the bribe was offered and wore a hidden device to record conversations with Yan and Laitinen while pretending to cooperate.
Yang was arrested Thursday and is scheduled to make an appearance in court Friday. Officials are still trying to find Laitinen.
Most Read Stories
- Video surfaces of King County sheriff's detective pulling gun on motorcyclist; he's been placed on leave WATCH
- Autopsy shows Charleena Lyles was shot 7 times by police
- Report: Seahawks trying to trade receiver Jermaine Kearse
- A city of riches? Most Seattle filers make less than $50K, IRS data show | FYI Guy
- Icy spray, heavy pots may have doomed Seattle crab boat Destination, Coast Guard learns
U.S. Attorney’s Office spokeswoman Lauren Horwood did not immediately respond to a telephone message asking if Yang has a lawyer.
___
Information from: Record Searchlight, http://redding.com