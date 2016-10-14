PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine Attorney General Janet Mills says a referendum to legalize marijuana in the state could make the drug legal for children.

Mills says the referendum removes existing legal language that makes possession of small amounts of marijuana a civil infraction for both adults and children. She says that means children couldn’t be penalized for consuming or smoking marijuana if the referendum is approved.

Supporters of the Nov. 8 referendum disagree with the attorney general’s interpretation. They say the language makes clear legal pot would be for adults only. Anti-marijuana activists are seizing on Mills’ statements to make the case that legalization is unsafe.

The disagreement will likely come up at a debate on the issue on Tuesday.