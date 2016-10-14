PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine Attorney General Janet Mills says a referendum to legalize marijuana in the state could make the drug legal for children.
Mills says the referendum removes existing legal language that makes possession of small amounts of marijuana a civil infraction for both adults and children. She says that means children couldn’t be penalized for consuming or smoking marijuana if the referendum is approved.
Supporters of the Nov. 8 referendum disagree with the attorney general’s interpretation. They say the language makes clear legal pot would be for adults only. Anti-marijuana activists are seizing on Mills’ statements to make the case that legalization is unsafe.
The disagreement will likely come up at a debate on the issue on Tuesday.
Most Read Stories
- Here are the odds Saturday’s storm makes history in Western Washington VIEW
- Live storm updates: Thousands lose power as high winds intensify
- 'We're in for it' as powerful windstorm sweeps toward Seattle
- Stormy forecast: Thursday could be bad, but Saturday could be worse
- Petition, emails, calls flood in over Seattle City Council’s homeless-rights plan
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.