GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A former postal worker in Tennessee has reached a plea deal after she was accused of keeping nearly 2,700 pieces of undelivered mail inside her home.

News outlets report that Kathy Gross pleaded guilty to an obstruction charge in Greeneville federal court on Tuesday. She faces up to six months in prison and a $5,000 fine.

Postal officials first investigated Gross in November after they discovered she failed to complete deliveries on her route and missed multiple parcel scans. Investigators said they found piles of undelivered mail throughout her home, some hidden under clothes and inside trash bags.

Gross said she panicked and had become depressed while going through a divorce.

Gross has since resigned from her job. She says she neither threw away nor opened any of the mail.