ROSALIE, Ala. (AP) — A suspected tornado killed three people in Alabama as a line of severe storms moved across the South overnight, authorities said.

The three who died were all in a mobile home in the northeastern Alabama community of Rosalie, Jackson County Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen told The Associated Press early Wednesday. Another person in the home was critically injured, Harnen said.

Harnen also said there were a number of other injuries and estimated that 16 to 20 structures in the county have been destroyed.

Possible tornadoes were reported across several counties in northern Alabama and southern Tennessee, National Weather Service meteorologist Lauren Nash said.

Tornadoes and hail were also reported Tuesday in Louisiana and Mississippi. In Mississippi, the National Weather Service in Jackson said late Tuesday that it had counted six confirmed tornadoes so far in the areas of the state it monitors.