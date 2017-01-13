PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A park in a posh section of Philadelphia has banned people from sitting on walls near a fountain after neighbors complained the practice led to pot smoking.
The ban at Rittenhouse Square went into effect Thursday.
Jackie Whyte is a member of Friends of Rittenhouse, which manages the park. Whyte says the decision was made “due to continuous vandalism and marijuana smoking.”
The city decriminalized possession of small amounts of marijuana in 2014.
The walls are popular places to sit at lunchtime, especially in warmer months as benches fill with office workers and area residents.
A Facebook group is organizing a Sittenhouse Lunch Time Sit-On on Tuesday to perch on walls in protest of the ban. The group notes “the forecast is 50 and sunny, perfect for wall-sitting.”
