UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Portugal’s former prime minister Antonio Guterres, who is virtually certain to be the next U.N. secretary-general, says he wants to be “an honest broker, a bridge-builder and someone that tries to create conditions for consensus.”

The veteran politician and diplomat, who won unanimous backing from the U.N. Security Council on Wednesday, said in an interview with The Associated Press and two other news organizations during his campaign that if he got the job his aim would be to work with all countries to help solve the myriad problems on the global agenda.

Russia’s U.N. Ambassador Vitaly Churkin, the current council president, expressed hope that members will vote Thursday morning “by acclamation” to recommend Guterres’ candidacy to the 193-member General Assembly, which must approve the new secretary-general.