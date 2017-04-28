PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police in Oregon arrested a man who they say threatened to kill a woman while calling her a “dirty Mexican.”
Court documents show the victim reported the attack Tuesday night. The woman told Portland police she just left work when a man started taking pictures of her and her license plate. She said he yelled “America deserves better” and jumped on her car.
He then grabbed a bottle from his car and used it to bang on her window while making the threat.
The man allegedly caused more than $1,000 damage to the woman’s car before driving away.
A witness took down the license plate of the man’s vehicle. Police arrested the suspect, 35-year-old Joseph Leineweber, when he showed up in court on an unrelated allegation that he harassed a pastor.
Leineweber is charged with criminal mischief, intimidation and menacing. Court-appointed attorney Kami White did not immediately return a phone message.
