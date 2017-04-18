PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A longtime Portland police officer was arrested on suspicion of DUI after a deputy saw him driving the wrong way on Highway 99 in southwestern Washington.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports (https://goo.gl/aUVQdi ) Rodney Gustafson was off-duty when he was arrested early Saturday in the Hazel Dell area.

Sgt. Chuck Christensen of the Clark County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy stopped Gustafson after seeing him driving north in the highway’s southbound lanes.

Christensen says two sobriety tests returned blood alcohol content readings of .135 and .137 percent, respectively. The legal limit for driving is .08 percent.

Gustafson was cited and taken home while his vehicle was towed.

Portland Police spokesman Sgt. Pete Simpson says Gustafson has been assigned to the bureau’s telephone report unit, which is standard practice, until the case is resolved.

