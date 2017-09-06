PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Officials say a man who robbed a bank in Portland has been sentenced to more than nine years in federal prison.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 46-year-old Wes Edward Hamman was sentenced Tuesday.
In January, a federal jury found Hamman guilty of bank robbery in April 2016.
Court documents say he wore a black hat, sunglasses and surgical mask when he entered the bank, approached a teller and demanded cash.
Most Read Stories
- Ash falls like snow in Seattle as wildfires rage in Pacific Northwest WATCH
- Smoky haze settles in Seattle area as wildfires rage in Washington, Oregon WATCH
- A daring betrayal helped wipe out Cali cocaine cartel
- UW professor: The information war is real, and we’re losing it | Danny Westneat
- Icy spray, heavy pots may have doomed Seattle crab boat Destination, Coast Guard learns
Documents say the teller gave him cash that included five bait bills and a tracking device which police tracked to a taxi. Police stopped the vehicle and arrested Hamman.
The attorney’s office says Hamman also tried twice to escape custody.
Hamman also has been convicted of robbery in Nevada and Washington state.