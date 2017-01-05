NEW DELHI (AP) — Noted Indian character actor Om Puri has died in the western city of Mumbai. He was 66.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a host of leading movie stars tweeted condolence messages shortly after Puri’s death Friday morning.
In a career spanning more than three decades, Puri had won a slew of national awards and international fame for his work in several critically acclaimed films.
His breakthrough film was the 1983 gritty drama “Ardh Satya” or “Half Truth,” about a young policeman’s crisis of conscience as he deals with the nexus of crime and politics in India.
Most Read Stories
- KOMO cuts positions in newsroom
- UW seismologists ready to record rumble of Seahawks fans at playoff game vs. Lions
- Knitting a movement: Why you’ll see pussyhats everywhere in January | Nicole Brodeur
- Do you live in Seattle's most liberal or conservative neighborhood? Check our map. | FYI Guy
- Man dangling by neck from Colorado ski lift saved by professional slackliner
He also acted in the British comedy East is East, about the life of a Pakistani immigrant in England and had a small role in Richard Attenborough’s film “Gandhi,” based on the life of the Indian freedom leader Mohandas Gandhi. He also acted in several Hollywood films, including “City of Joy,” ”Wolf” and “Charlie Wilson’s War.”
In 2014 he starred with British actress Helen Mirren in the comedy “The Hundred-Foot Journey.”
Puri was made an honorary officer of the Order of the British Empire for his contribution to British cinema in 2004.
His body will be cremated later Friday.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.