ROME (AP) — Pope Francis’ top sex abuse adviser has insisted the pope is “thoroughly committed” to ridding the church of abuse, but says his advisory commission must regroup following the clamorous resignation of Irish survivor Marie Collins.
Cardinal Sean O’Malley told a seminar Thursday that the commission has always maintained a “victims first” priority and that the issue of continued survivor involvement would be discussed at the group’s plenary meeting starting Friday.
Collins resigned from the commission March 1 citing the “unacceptable” lack of cooperation from some Vatican offices in implementing the experts’ proposals. Her departure dealt a blow to the commission’s credibility and again raised questions about the commitment of the pope and the Vatican to fighting abuse and accepting outside expertise.
Several Vatican cardinals, including Francis’ deputy, attended the conference.
Most Read Stories
- 'I'm amazed tourists ever come back': Your comments on Seattle's poor tourism survey
- Nathan Hale's Michael Porter Jr. asks for release from Washington
- Rare, often fatal, respiratory disease carried by mice — hantavirus — confirmed in King County
- AP Exclusive: Before Trump job, Manafort worked to aid Putin VIEW
- Measles cases in South Lake Union: Were you exposed?
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.