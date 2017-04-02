CARPI, Italy (AP) — Pope Francis has arrived in Italy’s northern Emilia Romagna region, which was hit by deadly quakes in 2012, on a visit to signal hope to central Italy, which was struck by more devastating temblors last year.

The pope will meet with survivors of two quakes that killed 28 people during the daylong trip that will include an open-air Mass, a meeting with priests, nuns and seminarians and a stop at the quake-damaged Duomo cathedral in Carpi.

The Emilia Romagna model of rebuilding after the magnitude-6.1 and magnitude-5.8 quakes in May 2012 has often been cited as exemplary. It included bringing together politicians, entrepreneurs and bishops to decide common priorities.

Central Italy is still reeling from quakes last August and October that killed nearly 300 people and left thousands homeless.