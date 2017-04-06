VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis will wash the feet of inmates at a prison known for housing mafia turncoats in an Easter week ritual meant to show his willingness to serve.
The Paliano prison, located in a huge fortress outside Rome, houses many of Italy’s “collaborators of justice,” who can shave time off their sentences by cooperating with anti-mafia investigators.
Given the security concerns involved, the Vatican said Thursday the April 13 Mass at the maximum-security facility would be “strictly private.”
Francis has spoken out frequently to denounce the mafia, declaring mobsters “excommunicated” and urging them to change their ways. Many mafia turncoats have done just that, risking their own lives and those of their families to help authorities fight the mob.
Most Read Stories
- Dozens of University of Washington programs make top 10 in new global ranking
- Seahawks GM John Schneider on Richard Sherman trade rumors: 'What you've seen lately in the news is real'
- What luck: We dithered so long, Bertha’s tunnel now makes more sense | Danny Westneat VIEW
- Norwegian launches Seattle-London flights with $199 one-way fares
- The mysterious end of McCormick's in Seattle, plus 13 more restaurant and bar closures
Francis has used the Holy Thursday foot-washing ceremony as a deeply symbolic gesture of inclusion that has at times riled conservatives, such as when he washed the feet of women and Muslims. Last year he performed the ritual on would-be refugees.
Even before he became pope, the Argentine Jesuit paid particular attention to prison ministry and still stays in touch with a group of inmates in Buenos Aires. Francis has denounced the death penalty and solitary confinement and says inmates must be given hope and chances for rehabilitation.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.