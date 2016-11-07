VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis is pressing his campaign to remake the U.S. church more in his likeness, tapping one of his new cardinals, Joseph Tobin, to replace the Newark archbishop criticized for mishandling sex abuse cases and spending lavishly on his retirement home.
The Vatican on Monday announced Tobin would replace Archbishop John Myers, who reached the mandatory retirement age of 75 in July.
Tobin, currently archbishop of Indianapolis, is one of three Americans whom Francis will formally elevate as cardinal Nov. 19.
His new assignment cements evidence of Francis’ high esteem and marks a transition away from an archbishop focused on drawing hard lines about Catholic orthodoxy.
Most Read Stories
- Shift among Cuban American voters could deliver Florida to Donald Trump
- 1 Washington state Democratic elector won’t support Clinton, another won’t commit
- What the national media are saying about the Huskies' College Football Playoff chances: 'Where's the love?'
- Win over Cal means Apple Cup officially looms large for Huskies | Larry Stone
- Washington declaws California Bears in 66-27 victory WATCH
The leadership change also provides a fresh start for an archdiocese that has been battered recently by controversies over Myers’ leadership.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.