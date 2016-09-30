TBILISI, Georgia (AP) — Pope Francis is celebrating Mass for Georgia’s tiny Catholic community and is pressing his mission to improve ties with the Georgian Orthodox Church.
Francis received an unexpectedly warm welcome from the Orthodox leader upon his arrival Friday in Tbilisi. Patriarch Ilia welcomed Francis as my “dear brother” and toasted him saying: “May the Lord bless the Catholic Church of Rome.”
It was a different tone compared to the chill that characterized St. John Paul II’s 1999 visit. Then, Catholic-Orthodox tensions were so high that the Georgian Orthodox Church urged its faithful to stay away from his Mass.
This time around, an official delegation from the Orthodox patriarchate will attend the Saturday service at a sports stadium. The main event of the day is an evening visit to the Orthodox cathedral.
