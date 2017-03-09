BERLIN (AP) — Pope Francis has warned in an interview with a German newspaper of the dangers of rising populism in western democracies.
The pope told Die Zeit on Thursday “populism is evil and ends badly as the past century showed.”
He also said he rejects any kind of cult around the papacy and that he’s a normal believer just like everyone else.
Francis said that, “I don’t see myself as anything special … I’m a sinner, I’m fallible.”
Most Read Stories
- Activist, educator Nikkita Oliver to run against Mayor Ed Murray
- Boeing’s talking with airlines about a ‘797,’ and they like what they hear
- Seattle taxes among nation’s kindest to the rich — and harshest to the poor | FYI Guy VIEW
- It's finally happening: Din Tai Fung opens in downtown Seattle tomorrow!
- Ciara shows off baby bump in nude photo shoot with Russell Wilson -- and Twitter had something to say about it
In the first major interview that Francis has given a German newspaper, the pope was asked whether he experienced moments in which he doubted the existence of God. He responded: “I, too, know moments of emptiness.”
But, he pointed out periods of crisis are also a chance to grow, saying a believer who doesn’t experience that remains “infantile.”
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.