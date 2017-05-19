CANNES, France (AP) — In a first for the Vatican, Pope Francis has participated in a documentary that producers tout as “a historic nonfiction film.”

Focus Features announced Friday at the Cannes Film Festival that it has acquired worldwide rights to “Pope Francis – A Man of His Word.”

The film, directed by Wim Wenders, is a co-production with the Vatican. It’s only the second time the Vatican has collaborated with outside filmmakers and the first to grant direct access to a pope.

Producers said Wenders’ film features Pope Francis responding to questions from around the globe and discussing ecology, immigration, consumerism and social justice.

Wenders, the German filmmaker of the angels-on-Earth classic “Wings of Desire,” was granted several lengthy audiences with the pope for the film.

No release date was announced.