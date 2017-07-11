VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis has added a fourth pathway to possible sainthood.
Until now, gaining consideration for sainthood in the Catholic Church required martyrdom, living a life of heroic values or — less frequently invoked — having a clear saintly reputation.
The Vatican announced Tuesday that the pope has issued a new law outlining a new route: people who lived a good Catholic life and who freely accepted a certain and premature death for the good of others.
This is the first change to the main sainthood requirements in centuries.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle City Council approves income tax on the wealthy
- Lester Holt is a steadying force for NBC as anchor
- Suicidal man doused in gasoline catches fire after police use Taser on him
- WSU gets costly lesson in theft of hard drive with more than 1 million people's personal data
- Charges: Fists, wine bottles flew after passenger tried to open door on Seattle-Beijing flight
Under the new category, a miracle must be attributed to the candidate’s intercession prior to beatification, the first step toward canonization as a saint. Martyrdom, which stipulates being killed out of hatred for the faith, does not require a miracle.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.