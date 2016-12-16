VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis brought Colombia’s president and his main political opponent together to discuss the country’s rebel peace deal Friday, making a remarkable personal intervention to seal an accord ending Latin America’s longest-running conflict.

The Vatican distributed a photo of the three men sitting at Francis’ desk and said the meeting began at 12:35 p.m. (1135GMT) and lasted 25 minutes.

President Juan Manuel Santos had already been scheduled to meet with Francis on Friday as part of a European tour after picking up this year’s Nobel Peace Prize in Oslo, and the two met as planned.

The Vatican, though, also invited Santos’ right-wing predecessor in the presidency, Alvaro Uribe. Uribe flew overnight from Bogota and met privately with Francis in an unannounced audience after Santos left.

The three men then joined up together in Francis’ private study to discuss the country’s peace accord with rebels, the Vatican said.

Uribe, the country’s most popular politician, had led the campaign against Santos’ deal with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia that resulted in in the accord’s shock rejection in an October referendum.

Santos then introduced several changes to appease his critics and even sat down for a meeting with Uribe for the first time in six years. But he still failed to win his former boss’ support when the revised accord was ratified this month by congress.

There have been attempts in the past to bring the two men together, including one last year by the Obama administration, and there is no indication the Vatican can succeed where others have failed.

But Francis, history’s first Latin American pope, has insisted that dialogue is the only way forward. Under his papacy, the Vatican also helped facilitate talks between the U.S. and Cuba that ended a half-century of conflict.

Uribe said he was attending the meeting out of respect for Francis. He gave no indication that he was ready to make amends with Santos or drop his argument that the accord promotes impunity by sparing rebel commanders time in jail and instead awarding them seats in congress.

Still, the Vatican has considerable leverage in the staunchly Roman Catholic country, especially among Uribe’s conservative base, and the pope has been careful not to appear to be taking sides in the peace process.

The pope has held off traveling to Colombia until the peace process is complete, although Santos has said he expects Francis to visit in early 2017.