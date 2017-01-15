MILES CITY, Mont. (AP) — A toy poodle who ran away after a car crash in eastern Montana has been reunited with its owners after managing to survive in severe winter weather for over a week.
LJ disappeared after LeRoy and Jorjan Woodward of Fairview, North Dakota went into a ditch after hitting a patch of ice near Miles City on Dec. 29. They weren’t seriously hurt.
The Miles City Star (http://bit.ly/2jUkc8X) reports that lost dog ads ran in the newspaper and area radio stations asking people to keep an eye out for the dog. More than a week after the crash on Jan. 6, Glendive teacher Charles Phipps spotted him about a half-mile from the crash site and called authorities who managed to get the dog into a patrol car. He had lost some weight but was in good condition otherwise.
___
Most Read Stories
- Michael Bennett explodes at reporter following Seahawks-Falcons game
- Anti-Trumper John Kasich to doubters: I'm no lame duck
- Can’t make it to D.C.? Seattle will have own women’s march
- Man arrested after Bellevue mosque damaged in suspected arson VIEW
- Seattle’s Mayor Murray kills city-run bike-share program
Information from: Miles City Star, http://www.milescitystar.com
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.