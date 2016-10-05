MANILA, Philippines (AP) — An independent poll shows that Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, under fire internationally for his deadly crackdown on suspected drug dealers, has a “very good” public net satisfaction rating of plus 64 nearly three months after taking office.

The figure is lower than the “excellent” trust rating of plus 79 he got days before his June 30 inauguration according to pollster Social Weather Stations.

The latest survey, conducted Sept. 24 to Sept. 27, was published Thursday and shows that 76 percent of 1,200 adults polled nationwide were satisfied with Duterte’s performance, while 11 were dissatisfied, and 13 percent were undecided. That yielded a net satisfaction rating of plus 64, with a sampling error margin of plus or minus 3 percent.