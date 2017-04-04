WASHINGTON (AP) — Most young Americans want any health care overhaul under President Donald Trump to look a lot like the Affordable Care Act signed into law by his predecessor, President Barack Obama.

But a majority of young Americans dislike “Obamacare’s” requirement that all Americans buy insurance or pay a fine.

A GenForward poll shows that most people ages 18 to 30 think it’s a federal government responsibility to make sure Americans have health insurance. It suggests most won’t be content with a law offering “access” to coverage, as Trump and Republicans in Congress proposed in doomed legislation they dropped March 24. The Trump administration is talking of reviving the legislation despite its unpopularity.

The poll was conducted before the collapse of the GOP bill.