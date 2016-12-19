WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s foreign minister has criticized anti-government protests of the past days, saying they are the work of frustrated opposition politicians who cannot accept their loss of power and the government’s popularity.
Witold Waszczykowski spoke to a small number of foreign news outlets early Monday after days of political crisis and street protests. He noted that some Western media reported in “a strange way” what occurred.
In the largest parliamentary crisis in years, opposition lawmakers occupied the speaker’s podium on Friday, blocking work on new legislation.
Their protest was sparked by a new plan by the ruling Law and Justice party to limit media access to lawmakers in parliament. Street protests followed all weekend in Warsaw and other cities.
Most Read Stories
- Seahawks regain control of own destiny for No. 2 seed in NFC playoffs with Detroit loss to the Giants
- Seahawks defensive lineman Damontre Moore arrested for DWI, driving with suspended license
- Prime Air pilots warn Amazon shoppers that holiday package deliveries may be delayed
- Meet Thyago Vieira: The 103-mph throwing Mariners relief prospect who learned how to locate
- Seahawks coach Pete Carroll defends fake punt call, says team will have to wait to see if Jon Ryan can return next week
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.