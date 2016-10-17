WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A top court at the heart of Poland’s political turmoil and Europe’s concern about the nation’s rule of law is marking its 30-year anniversary.

The ceremonies honoring the Constitutional Tribunal are being held Monday in the northern city of Gdansk, the cradle of Poland’s democracy.

Defying the government, Gdansk Mayor Pawel Adamowicz offered to host the observances after Poland’s parliament, dominated by the ruling party, cut the court’s budget.

The ruling conservative Law and Justice party is taking steps to control the court and prevent it from blocking government-proposed legislation.

European Union leaders have expressed concern about Poland’s rule of law and thousands of Poles have marched in protest against the government’s actions.

The government believes it will prevail after the term of the court’s current head expires Dec. 19.