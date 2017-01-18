WHATELY, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts police sergeant is being credited with rescuing an injured owl for the second time in three months.
Who?
Whately police say Sgt. Donald Bates responded to a call about an owl that apparently had been struck by a car on a local road on Tuesday. They say he found the owl standing in the middle of the roadway.
Bates says the owl had an injured leg and did not try to fly away when he approached it.
Most Read Stories
- This season, Seahawks have crossed the line from brash to just plain unlikable | Matt Calkins
- How Seattle Mayor Murray’s plan to help homeless living in RVs unraveled VIEW
- UW star quarterback Jake Browning has surgery on throwing shoulder
- 'It's time for Seattle to shut up': What the national media are saying about the Seahawks' future
- Why are home prices so high? Seattle has 2nd-lowest rate of homes for sale in U.S.
Bates wrapped the barred owl in a blanket and took it to a bird rehabilitation center in Conway, where it’s being nursed back to health.
Police say Bates found another injured owl on a different road in October and took it to the same rehabilitation center.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.