WHATELY, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts police sergeant is being credited with rescuing an injured owl for the second time in three months.
Who?
Whately police say Sgt. Donald Bates responded to a call about an owl that apparently had been struck by a car on a local road on Tuesday. They say he found the owl standing in the middle of the roadway.
Bates says the owl had an injured leg and did not try to fly away when he approached it.
Most Read Stories
- Christopher Monfort, killer of Seattle police officer, found dead in prison cell
- Why are home prices so high? Seattle has 2nd-lowest rate of homes for sale in U.S.
- 50,000 expected to attend Seattle women’s march day after Trump inauguration WATCH
- 3 Seattle restaurants that make you feel like you’re far, far away VIEW
- Portions of Interstate 84, Interstate 90 closed in ice storm
Bates wrapped the barred owl in a blanket and took it to a bird rehabilitation center in Conway, where it’s being nursed back to health.
Police say Bates found another injured owl on a different road in October and took it to the same rehabilitation center.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.