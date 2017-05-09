BUMPASS, Va. (AP) — Authorities in Virginia say a woman fired shots at law enforcement officers and was seriously injured when they returned fire.

News outlets report that it began when a Louisa County sheriff’s deputy responded to a domestic violence call Monday. When the deputy arrived, state police say the 40-year-old woman fired at the deputy and then went inside a home.

After a state trooper arrived, officials say the woman walked toward the woods, ignoring commands to drop the gun, turned and fired. Police say the deputy and trooper returned fire, striking her. The woman was flown to a hospital with serious injuries.

No officers were injured. The trooper and deputy are on administrative leave.

Police did not release the names or races of the woman, deputy or trooper.