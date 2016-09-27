GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida woman faces armed robbery charges after police say she robbed an Arby’s restaurant in Gainesville and then hailed a cab to get away.
A Gainesville police report says 20-year-old Keshunte L. Taylor pointed a gun at a clerk on Sunday morning and demanded money.
Authorities say Taylor took more than $200 from three registers at the fast-food restaurant.
The Gainesville Sun (http://bit.ly/2dgzj5f ) reports Taylor hopped in a cab, which police stopped a couple of blocks away.
Police say they recovered a gun and $219.
Taylor remains in the Alachua County Jail. Records don’t indicate whether she’s hired a lawyer.
Information from: The Gainesville (Fla.) Sun, http://www.gainesvillesun.com
