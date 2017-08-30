WASHINGTON (AP) — Police in Washington are looking for a woman they say urinated in a cup on a bus before pouring it on the driver.
News outlets report Metro Transit Police say surveillance video shows the woman throwing the cup at the driver Saturday evening before exiting at a stop and running away. Authorities believe she relieved herself on the back of the bus near other passengers.
Metro spokeswoman Sherri Ly says the passenger was getting off when the bus operator told her, “Have a nice day.” She responded, “Are you talking to me?” After the driver replied “yes,” she reached around the driver’s plastic shield and dumped the liquid.
The driver went to a hospital for “decontamination,” although she wasn’t injured.
The local Amalgamated Transit Union says Metro should do more to protect drivers.