Share story

By
The Associated Press

CARPINTERIA, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California woman has been killed after police believe her sister accidentally hit her with a car.

Santa Barbara County sheriff’s Sgt. John Maxwell says 55-year-old Dora Perez was standing in her driveway while her sister was moving a car Saturday morning. Maxwell says the car suddenly sped out of control for unknown reasons and hit Perez.

Perez was pinned against her home and was pronounced dead a short time later at a hospital.

Maxwell says Perez’s sister is 70 years old and that foul play nor alcohol or drugs are considered factors in the crash.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

Perez’s sister was also taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The Associated Press