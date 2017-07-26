ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — A woman in Virginia who heard noises in her home in the middle of the night soon learned that a man was living in her attic.

NBC Washington reports that police made the discovery early Tuesday morning at the home in Arlington.

The woman heard footsteps in the attic above her. She said she checked with her landlord who sometimes uses the space for storage. He called police.

Officers said they searched the attic and discovered 60-year-old Anthony Jones, along with a backpack, clothing and bedding.

He was charged with unlawful entry and is being held in jail without bail.

It’s unclear how long he may have been in the house.

