MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (AP) — Police in southwest Ohio say a woman called 911 to report that she shot her ex-husband in the head during an argument.
Middletown police say the 45-year-old man died at a hospital after the Monday night shooting at the couple’s home.
The woman, Dawn Shearer, has been jailed on suspicion of murder.
The Hamilton-Middletown Journal-News reports that the 46-year-old told a dispatcher that she had moved back in “to work things out” with her longtime spouse and that she shot him while they were arguing.
Most Read Stories
- Heavy snowfall closes schools, complicates commute, knocks out power to thousands
- Fact check: No arrests from 7 nations in travel ban? Judge in Seattle was wrong
- Librarians take up arms against fake news | Jerry Large
- Watch: Melissa McCarthy wins raves for Sean Spicer skit on 'SNL' WATCH
- Seahawks among favorites for Super Bowl 52; Russell Wilson making plans to get there
No attorney was listed in court records for her. She is slated to make an initial court appearance Wednesday.
Police say no one else was at the home when the shooting occurred. They say they recovered a handgun and other evidence at the scene.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.