ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (AP) — Authorities say a Vermont woman arrested for shoplifting and taken to a police station never told officials her two children were in a car in the mall parking lot.
Police found out when another shopper called.
South Burlington police said the boys, ages 2 and 4, were left unattended Thursday at the University Mall parking lot for about 45 minutes. Three doors were locked; the driver’s door was unlocked.
The boys’ mother, 34-year-old Shanna Jacobs, of Colchester, was arrested outside a store and taken to the police station. The call came later.
Jacobs was cited on charges of retail theft and cruelty to a child. The children weren’t hurt and were released back into her custody. The Children and Family Services Department was notified.
It wasn’t immediately known if Jacobs had a lawyer; a phone number wasn’t in service.
