SANDWICH, Mass. (AP) — Police say a Massachusetts motorist has been arrested after getting out of her sport utility vehicle, removing her shirt and charging topless while holding a knife toward another motorist.
The Cape Cod Times reports (http://bit.ly/2vZziMl) the other motorist turned out to be an off-duty police officer who called the Sandwich Police Department to report the woman.
Police say on Facebook that they received a call Saturday of an SUV driving erratically. They say the driver attempted to crash into the caller’s vehicle before pulling up behind it at a red light.
Police say the woman got out of the SUV, removed her shirt and ran toward the other vehicle while holding a dagger-like knife. They say the 39-year-old woman is facing several charges, including assault with a dangerous weapon.
___
Information from: Cape Cod (Mass.) Times, http://www.capecodtimes.com