NEW YORK (AP) — New York City police say they’ve shot and killed a woman who confronted them with scissors and a baseball bat.
It happened inside an apartment in the Bronx on Tuesday evening.
Police say officers responding to a 911 call about an emotionally disturbed person encountered the 66-year-old woman holding scissors in a bedroom.
They say a sergeant persuaded the woman to drop the scissors. They say after she put down the scissors she grabbed a baseball bat and tried to strike the sergeant, who fired two shots from his revolver and hit her in the torso.
The woman was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
