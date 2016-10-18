NEW YORK (AP) — New York City police say they’ve shot and killed a woman who confronted them with scissors and a baseball bat.

It happened inside an apartment in the Bronx on Tuesday evening.

Police say officers responding to a 911 call about an emotionally disturbed person encountered the 66-year-old woman holding scissors in a bedroom.

They say a sergeant persuaded the woman to drop the scissors. They say after she put down the scissors she grabbed a baseball bat and tried to strike the sergeant, who fired two shots from his revolver and hit her in the torso.

The woman was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.